Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

