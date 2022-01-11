Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 108,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

