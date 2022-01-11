NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

