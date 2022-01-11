Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:NNY opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

