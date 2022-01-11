Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:NNY opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.35.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
