Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

