Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Nuvei stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

