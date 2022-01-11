Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

