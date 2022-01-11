NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 59,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.19.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.83 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

