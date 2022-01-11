Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

