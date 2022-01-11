Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $34.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 366,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,224,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

