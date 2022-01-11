Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. 116,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.