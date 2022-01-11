Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. 450,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,044,902. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $295.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

