Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 313,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,747,176. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

