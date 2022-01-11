Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.37. The stock had a trading volume of 817,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,209,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

