Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

UPS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. 15,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

