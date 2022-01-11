Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.23. Ocugen shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 46,385 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.