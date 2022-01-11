OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) versus Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Critical Analysis

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OFG Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 2.47 $74.33 million $2.57 11.51 Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million 2.67 $4.16 million $1.54 14.82

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 23.53% 13.99% 1.40% Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. OFG Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

