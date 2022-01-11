Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.14.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $330.17 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.76 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.