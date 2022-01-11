Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 64.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

