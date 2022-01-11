Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

