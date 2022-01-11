ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $58.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

