Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 8,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,988. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.