ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.