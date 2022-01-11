OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

