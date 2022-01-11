OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $841.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

