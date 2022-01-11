OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.
Shares of ONEW stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $841.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67.
In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
