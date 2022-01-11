Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 41.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.