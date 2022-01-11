Oppenheimer Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.38 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.