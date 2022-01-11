Origin Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $276.49 million and $1.66 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.98 or 0.07488775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.60 or 1.00183927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006846 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,753,555 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

