Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) has been given a C$8.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

CVE:ODV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,493. The stock has a market cap of C$551.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.65.

