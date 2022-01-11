Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.58

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 4090403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Separately, initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

