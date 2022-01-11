Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $34.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $1,808,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 5.7% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 23,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.