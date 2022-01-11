Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

