Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

