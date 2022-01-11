Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 224 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

