Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.03

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 20141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.