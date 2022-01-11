Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $683,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

