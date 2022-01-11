Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 3,325 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90.

