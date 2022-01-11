Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

