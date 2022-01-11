Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 217.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,894.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

