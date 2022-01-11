Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 62.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

