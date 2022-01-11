Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

