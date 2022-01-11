Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,181 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,699 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

