Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 357 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

