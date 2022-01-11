Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.59. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 22,924 shares traded.

Specifically, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

