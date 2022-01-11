Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pason Systems traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 91978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

