Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.40.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$11.89 on Monday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$980.08 million and a PE ratio of 48.14.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

