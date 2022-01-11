PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $186.03. 244,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,620,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

