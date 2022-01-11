PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.