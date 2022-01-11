PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166,712 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

PYPL stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.02. 332,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,620,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

