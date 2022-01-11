PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $337.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.